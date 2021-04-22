Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $83.44. 78,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,128. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

