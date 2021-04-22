Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Down 0.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

