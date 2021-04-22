Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to Issue Dividend of $2.78

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 2.7837 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $199.62 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $200.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.