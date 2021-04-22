Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $25.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 2,007 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

