Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.88. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 121,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

