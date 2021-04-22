Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

