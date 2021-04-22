Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

