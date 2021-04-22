Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE TXT opened at $59.20 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

