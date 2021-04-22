The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

