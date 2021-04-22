The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE BX opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

