The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,072.23.

SAM stock opened at $1,255.22 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,319.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,030.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

