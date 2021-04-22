The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

