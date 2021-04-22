The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.97. 8,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46.
The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
