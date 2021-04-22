The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.97. 8,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

