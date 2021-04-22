The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 12,541,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

