The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $98.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,814 shares of company stock worth $2,623,057. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4,977.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.