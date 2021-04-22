The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.09

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
