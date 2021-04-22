The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.09

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 902,938 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 321,471 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

