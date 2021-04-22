The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

