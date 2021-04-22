The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

