The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.00 Price Target

Apr 22nd, 2021

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.31 and its 200 day moving average is €9.95. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.



