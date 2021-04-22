The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €121.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €88.64 ($104.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.70. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.