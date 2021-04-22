The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) to Neutral

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NMEHF stock remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.