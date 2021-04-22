The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) to Neutral

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NMEHF stock remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
