The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) to Neutral

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NMEHF stock remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

