The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.23.

Shares of GS opened at $335.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

