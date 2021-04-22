The Graph Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $256.28 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.