The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,974,874 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $67.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.