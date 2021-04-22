The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.01

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.36. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 10,196 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

