The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.43. The stock has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.14 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

