The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,699 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.