The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $601,280.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

