The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

