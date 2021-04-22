The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

