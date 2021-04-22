The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public stock remained flat at $$13.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit