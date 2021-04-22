The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

