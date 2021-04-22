The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.71.

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The Timken has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

