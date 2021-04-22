The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 3rd Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. 42,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.