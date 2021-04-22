TheStreet Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to “B”

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

