Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

