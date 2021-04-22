ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

