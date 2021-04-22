ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit