Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

