Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $54.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

