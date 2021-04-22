Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. Total has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.