Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Apr 22nd, 2021

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.009129. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TOT opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday. Total Produce has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £699.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Total Produce Company Profile

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

