Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.23. 33,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

