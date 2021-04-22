Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.08 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 76,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

