Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 4,599 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Intel by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,182,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $203,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

