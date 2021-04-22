Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.89. 55,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $75.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

