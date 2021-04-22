TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $52.68 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.10 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 44.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

