TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 6.4%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.07. Approximately 12,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.