Traders Buy High Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 250,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 71,438 call options.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 1,654,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,910,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

