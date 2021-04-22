Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 256 call options.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

