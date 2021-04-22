TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0052

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $11,127.80 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.01010068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.49 or 0.00683522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,924.51 or 1.00688022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

